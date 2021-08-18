Aircraftman Nesly buried in Sibu

SIBU: The body of Aircraftman Nesly Nabau, 27, one of four Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel who were killed in the shooting incident at the RMAF Camp, Kota Samarahan on Aug 13, was buried at the Nirvana Memorial Park here today.

The burial ceremony, conducted by observing the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP), was only attended by family members and Kuching RMAF Base Commander Colonel Mohd Azuan Bohari.

Earlier, the hearse carrying the body of Nesly arrived at the memorial park at 8.50 am from his wife's village at Rumah Ugil, Sungai Selangan, Sarikei

Mohd Azuan then handed over the Jalur Gemilang to Nesly’s wife Jessica Clestur at the end of the ceremony.

The other personnel who were killed in the shooting incident were Cpl Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat, Cpl Ho Swee Boon and Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli. -Bernama