Airlines forced to cancel Munich flights due to strike in Germany

BERLIN: Strike action forced Germany’s Munich Airport to cancel all regular flights scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

“On Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27, 2023, there will be no regular passenger traffic at Munich Airport due to all-day strikes,” the airport authority said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

Passengers who booked a flight on these days were asked to contact their airline or tour operator and refrain from traveling to the airport.

German trade unions announced Thursday a nationwide transport strike for Monday in a growing dispute over pay and working conditions. Public transport employees, security and ground staff at major airports will stop work for 24 hours, it reported a statement by the ver.di union said.

Frankfurt Airport, a major international hub, also announced that the strike is expected to cause major disruptions on Monday.

“Operations at Frankfurt Airport will be heavily disrupted throughout the day on 27 March. Passengers are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to the airport,” the operator said in a statement.

Connecting flights from Frankfurt Airport on Monday will also be affected by the strike, according to the statement.

The ver.di trade union began a series of walkouts this month after the second round of collective bargaining negotiations with the government and local authorities ended without agreement.

The union, which represents around 2.5 million public sector workers, is demanding a 10.5 per cent and no less than €500 (US$540) pay rise amid soaring inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, it reported.

A new round of negotiations is expected to begin next week. -Bernama