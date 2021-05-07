Airport takeover by private entity not uncommon

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has stated that it is not uncommon for the market to submit proposals to the government on developing new airports or to take over an existing airport.

The airport operator said this in a statement today to clarify a circulating news report regarding the takeover of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang airport) by a private business entity.

“This has occurred a number of times in the past and as part of the process, the government will seek our input on the matter.

“Together with the Malaysia Aviation Group, we have given our preliminary views,” MAHB said, adding that it had not received any details of the proposal and neither had there been a discussion held with the government regarding the takeover.

MAHB also said that views from airline regulators such as the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia and the Malaysian Aviation Commission should be also taken into consideration before making any decision.-Bernama