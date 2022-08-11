AKLEH, DUKE among major roads to be closed for KL Marathon

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) are among the major roads that will be closed in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2022 on Saturday (Nov 12) and Sunday (Nov 13).

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the international-level race, which is expected to draw about 20,000 local and overseas runners, will involve four categories - 5 kilometres (km), 10km, 21km half marathon and 42km full marathon.

“The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will carry out closures and diversions for roads involved in the race, which will begin at 3 am (Nov 12). The road closure and reopening will be done in stages and the roads are expected to be fully reopened at about 11 am on Sunday,” he said in a statement today.

The roads that will be closed on Saturday (Nov 12) for the 5km and 10km runs are Jalan Raja in Dataran Merdeka from midnight, while Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR), Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Ampang (town centre), Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Kuching heading towards the Dato Onn Roundabout will be closed at 5.30 am.

Both sides of Jalan Parliament; Jalan Kinabalu heading towards the Dato Onn Roundabout; Jalan Cenderawasih to Jalan Lembah; and the Hishammuddin Roundabout to Jalan Raja will be closed at 6 am.

The roads that will be closed at 3 am on Sunday (Nov 13) for the 21km and 42km runs are the Dato Onn Roundabout to Jalan Tun Perak/Jalan Raja Laut; Jalan TAR to Jalan Tun Perak, Jaan Lebuh Ampang to Jalan Tun Perak; Jalan Tun Perak to the Dato Onn Roundabout; and Jalan TAR from Chow Kit to Dataran Merdeka.

Also closed will be Jalan Raja Laut to Jalan Sultan Ismail; Jalan Kuching to Jalan Sultan Ismail; Jalan Sultan Abdul Aziz from Sentul to Jalan TAR; Jalan Pahang from the Pahang Roundabout to Jalan TAR; Jalan Raja Muda Abd Aziz from Chow Kit to the junction of Jalan Raja Abdullah.

Also affected are Jalan Raja Abdullah from both directions until Jalan Sultan Ismail; the whole stretch of Jalan Sultan Ismail in both directions; Jalan P. Ramlee to Jalan Pinang and Jalan Raja Chulan; Jalan Bukit Bintang from Jalan Tun Razak; Jalan Raja Chulan to Jalan Bukit Bintang; and Jalan Perak to Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Sultan Ismail.

He said the roads that will also be closed include Jalan P. Ramlee to Jalan Ampang; Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Ampang from the Kampung Pandan Roundabout; Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Ampang from the direction of the National Heart Institute (IJN); Jalan Ampang from the direction of Ampang to KLCC; and Jalan Ampang Hilir to Jalan Ampang and Jelatek.

In addition, the routes that will be closed from 3 am are from Jalan Ampang/Jalan Tun Razak junction to the junction of Jalan Jelatek; and Jalan Kinabalu to the Dato Onn Roundabout from the direction of the National Mosque.

The AKLEH and DUKE will be closed at 11 pm (Nov 12) while the route that will be closed at 5.30 am (Nov 13) is Jalan Kuching heading to Cheras (vehicles will be diverted towards DUKE heading to Ampang).

Other roads are the Segambut Roundabout from Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Jalan Tuanku Abd Halim will be closed towards the town centre; Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Kuching town centre near WTC and Jalan Kinabalu to the Dato Onn Roundabout from the direction of the National Mosque.

He advised those taking part in the marathon to use public transportation such as the Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Rapid bus.

Members of the public who have any enquiries or information can contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or call the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or visit the Kuala Lumpur Police Facebook website at https://www.facebook.com/PolisKL and Kuala Lumpur JSPT website at https://www.facebook.com/JsptKL/. -Bernama