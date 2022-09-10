AKM N.Sembilan draws 95,000 visitors

JEMPOL: The Negeri Sembilan edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM) closed its curtains today with a record 95,740 visitors since Friday.

Executive director of SEPADU (Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit) at the Prime Minister's Office Wan Azilawati Wan Mahmood said as part of the AKM secretariat this time, she was pleased with the support given by the residents of Jempol district throughout the three days of the programme.

“The situation was still upbeat with crowds bustling at 5.30 pm today, with many visitors still converging in Jempol and the surrounding area in the final minutes of this tour.

“When I visited the small and medium enterprises (SME) booths earlier at 3:30 pm, many entrepreneurs had already packed their booths because they were sold out, so that is something that was very inspiring for us as the secretariat,“ she told Bernama.

Wan Azilawati said that as of this afternoon, RM4.5 million in sales revenue from entrepreneurs including business matches were achieved in the tour series.

The 10th series of the tour led by the Ministry of Health (MOH/KKM) themed 'Malaysia's Healthy and Prosperous Family' was enlivened with interesting activities, in addition to more than 100 SME stalls. -Bernama