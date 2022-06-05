AKM roadshow in Terengganu records 32,458 visitors

KUALA NERUS: The fourth Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (AKM) roadshow in Terengganu received great response with 32,458 visitors recorded throughout the three days it was held.

The Shared Prosperity Unit (Sepadu) Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department said in a statement tonight that 6,872 visitors were recorded on the first day and it rose to 9,959 visitors on the second day.

“The last day ended at 9 pm yesterday and 15,627 visitors were recorded, the highest of the three days,” the statement read.

The closing ceremony of the AKM roadshow was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) at the State Sports Complext here this morning.-Bernama