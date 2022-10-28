AKM Tour: Royal Pahang weave collection captivates visitors

KUANTAN: The Royal Pahang Weave (Tenun Pahang Diraja) showcase captivated visitors at the Pahang edition of the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM Tour) which kicked off today.

Perniagaan Sutera Pulau Keladi marketing executive Muhammad Adib Ghazali said visitors could learn more about the Royal Pahang Weave including the weave patterns explicitly for dignitaries namely Orang Kenamaan, Dato’ Mahmud, Datuk Bandar, Tok Muda, Tengku Ampuan dan Tun Razak.

He said in line with current demands, the Pekan-based company also focuses on modern contemporary patterns involving horizontal and vertical lines as well as checkered patterns.

“Pahang weave also utilises soft colours, which is what it is known for, compared to songket which tends to use dark colours,” he told Bernama when met at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre (SASICC) here today.

He said cloth with a basic weave pattern only takes about three weeks to complete but the one with a floral pattern will need more than a month to finish.

Muhammad Adib said the company, which has been operating since 2003, also produced various Royal Pahang Weave patterns on textiles, shirts, samping, and shawls.

The Ministry of Defence is the lead ministry for the three-day Pahang AKM Tour which is being held at SASICC and also at the Darul Makmur Stadium.-Bernama