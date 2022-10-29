AKM Tour to continue if govt given mandate in GE15: PM

KUANTAN: The government will continue with the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour if given the mandate in the 15th general election said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the programme will be halted to give way to GE15.

“This maybe the last destination before GE15, InsyaAllah if the government is given the opportunity to lead again, the programme will resume after GE15,” he said when speaking at the opening of Pahang AKM Tour led by the Defence Ministry here today.

Also present were Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The AKM Tour which began on March 3 in Johor was followed by Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

The AKM tour facilitates the people in each state to get direct information on the assistance and plans offered by the government and this programme is very important in spreading the manifestation and implementation of the government's continuous efforts to help ease the burden of the people by going to the ground throughout the country.

Cheap sales in conjunction with AKM Tour are always well received in all states involved apart from various exhibitions and sales stalls by small traders including small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) who are also given the opportunity to sell their goods.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who introduced the concept of 'Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) since assuming the post of prime minister, is confident that a family that is always bound by love, will boldly face any challenge

He emphasised that by upholding the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, not only can the country create political and economic stability, it can also maintain the harmony and prosperity enjoyed by all levels of society.

“Indeed, nothing is more important than taking care of the family,“ he said.-Bernama