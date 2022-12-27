AKSB provides over 50 water tankers for flood victims

KOTA BHARU: Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) is providing more than 50 lorry tankers to supply water to help flood victims carry out cleaning work of their homes.

Deputy Chairman of the State Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities Committee, Abd Rahman Yunus (pix) said the water supply would be sent to the static tanks and houses of residents affected by the flood.

“They (victims) only need to contact AKSB and AKSB will send the water supply. The water suply is provided to facilitate the cleaning of houses and other premises of the victims affected by flood,“ he told a press conference after a flood relief programme organised by the G-Orange Supermarket in Tunjong, here, today.

The progarmme was opened by Bunut Payong Assemblyman Datuk Dr Ramli Mamat.-Bernama