Al Hajri Global Group wants to make M’sia major investment location in Southeast Asia:PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuwait-based leading international financial investment company, Al Hajri Global Group aims to make Malaysia a prime location for its investments in the Southeast Asian region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said this was conveyed to him by the company’s top management during a courtesy call today.

In a Facebook post, Ismail Sabri said the delegation was led by Al Hajri Global Group Chairman Sheikh Essa R Al-Hajri and the company’s Advisor and Chief Executive Officer for Malaysia, Europe and Turkey, Dr Osama Mohammed.

“They expressed the wish to make Malaysia the main location for their investments in the Southeast Asian region.

“They also stated their interest to look at investment opportunities in Malaysia and this will be done with Boustead Holdings Bhd Group (Boustead Group) in the next three years,” he said.

The prime minister said among the investment opportunities identified were in the oil and gas, medical, construction, housing development and finance sectors.

He said the visit was also aimed at strengthening business and investment ties as well as enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

In a separate Facebook post, Ismail Sabri also received a courtesy call from Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon at his office in Parliament.

He said during the 15-minute meeting, Ong and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had briefed on border reopening discussions that had taken place earlier between Health Ministry representatives of the two countries in Putrajaya.-Bernama