Al Jazeera condemns killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

DOHA: Al Jazeera media network condemned the killing of its correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, when Israeli occupation soldiers fired live bullets at her on Wednesday morning while she was covering the occupation storming of the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, Al Jazeera said, “In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh, targeting her with live fire early this morning, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, while conducting her journalistic duty, clearly wearing a press jacket that identifies her a journalist, covering the Israeli occupation forces storming of Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank”, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.

The statement added “Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty.

“Al Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen. It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen,” it added.

The Israeli authorities are also responsible for the targeting of Al Jazeera producer Ali al-Samudi, who was also shot in the back while covering the same event, and he is currently undergoing treatment, according to the statement.

Abu Akleh, 51, was originally from Bethlehem, but she was born and raised in Jerusalem, according to QNA.

She initially studied architecture at the Jordan University of Science and Technology, then moved to journalism and obtained a bachelor's degree from Yarmouk University in Jordan.

After graduating, she returned to Palestine and worked at several sites such as UNRWA, Voice of Palestine Radio, Amman Satellite Channel, the Miftah Foundation, and Monte Carlo Radio. In 1997, she joined Al Jazeera satellite channel until this day. -Bernama