Al Jazeera documentary: Police take statement from Md Rayhan

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have taken the statement of Md Rayhan Kabir (pix), a Bangladeshi man who appeared in a documentary titled ‘Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown’ produced by Al Jazeera.

Bukit Aman CID (Investigation/Legal) deputy director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the recording with the man was made at the Immigration Detention Depot today and yesterday.

“Investigation on the case is being conducted and the conversation recording with Md Rayhan would be carried out again if necessary,” he said when contacted today.

Md Rayhan was arrested in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur on July 24 after the Immigration Department sought the assistance of the people to track down the individual who appeared in Al Jazeera documentary.

In the documentary, Md Rayhan commented on the treatment of illegal immigrants by the Malaysian authorities when the country was implementing the Movement Control Order (MCO) to eradicate Covid-19.

Immigration director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud on July 25 was reported as saying that the man would be repatriated and blacklisted from entering Malaysia. -Bernama