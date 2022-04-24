Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia launches Palestinian solidarity campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia in collaboration with 43 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) is holding a solidarity campaign “Hands off Masjid AL-Aqsa” with the Palestinian people and condemned the Israeli regime’s attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

In a press conference yesterday, all the NGOs unanimously expressed their support and stood firm with the Palestinian people who defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque or any house of worship in the holy land.

“We call on the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine in defending the third holiest mosque from Zionist regime’s aggression, just like any house of worship of any religion.

“We also call for immediate response from the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on this matter and call for an emergency meeting to be held to address the dangerous situation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque,“ said MyCARE chairman Associate Professor Dr Hafidzi Mohd Noor.

Meanwhile, Wan Subki Wan Salih, Head of the International Union of Islamic Scholars, Malaysia branch voiced his protest and condemnation of the crimes of the occupation regime and described it as contrary to the tenets of religion and international law.

“We call on the Islamic state with all its components, governments, scholars, thinkers, media professionals and others to work hard to save the first qibla, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and support it in any way, whether financially or through the media,“ he added.

Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia chief executive officer and spokesman Dr Sharif Abu Shammalah said the Israeli regime was always trying to create a new reality for the Al-Aqsa Mosque in various ways, including demolishing and building their own structures.

“But if all the countries unite and work together to prevent their barbaric acts, it will definitely bear positive results, God willing,“ he said.

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the people and the Government of Malaysia for always giving their undivided support to the struggle of the Palestinian people.

So far, as many as 200 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque over the past few weeks, including last Friday.-Bernama