Al-Sultan Abdullah meets with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim in Doha

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

During the meeting, His Majesty also congratulated Sheikh Tamim and the Government of Qatar, for successfully hosting and organising the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“Both leaders also discussed the existing good bilateral relations between Malaysia and Qatar, as well as efforts to strengthen the ties and several other issues of mutual interests,” according to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is on a six-day special visit to Doha at the personal invitation of Sheikh Tamim in conjunction with the 22nd FIFA World Cup tournament.

The King is also scheduled to grant an audience to several Qatari leaders and attend a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora in Qatar during the special visit.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to return home on Dec 19.-Bernama