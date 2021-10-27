Alam Flora intends to set up one-stop recycling centre in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Alam Flora intends to set up a large-scale one-stop recycling and composting centre in the capital, in an effort to reduce the amount of solid waste at landfills and increase the recycling rate.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zain Hassan(pix) said the centre would serve as a support system for the operation of the solid waste collection centre and transfer station in Taman Beringin, Kepong.

“At this transfer station, domestic waste undergoes a compression process using a compactor machine via the horizontal compaction system.

“We need to ‘screen’ the waste where those that can be recycled will be sent to the recycling centre, while food and garden waste will be turned into compost,” he said when met at the waste transfer station.

Mohd Zain said so far, such facilities can also be found at the Putrajaya innovative recycling facility operated by Alam Flora Environmental Solutions Sdn Bhd (AFES) and 13 buy-back centres located around the capital.

He said the company had also held discussions with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall on finding a suitable location to set up the centre that would be able to not only preserve the environment but also reduce the waste management and maintenance cost.-Bernama