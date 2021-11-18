Alcohol ban at retail stores to stop samsu sales: Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Federal Territories' decision to ban the sale of alcohol in convenience stores and grocery shops around the city is aimed at controlling irresponsible parties who take the opportunity to sell illegal samsu (cheap alcohol), said its minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said the ban would also reduce accessibility to the issuance of licences to sell the alcoholic product as well as reduce social problems.

“We need to control the issuance of these licences, give (sales licences) for special places only,“ he said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He raised the matter after several MPs from the opposition bloc including Teresa Kok (PH-Seputeh), Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang), Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) and Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) questioned the decision of the ministry on the issue of liquor sales.

Commenting further, Shahidan said the drinks were still available at permitted premises such as hypermarkets, commercial complexes and shopping malls.

“We also allow the sale of liquor at specialised premises selling licensed liquor operating in Kuala Lumpur such as pubs, bars and restaurants on a ‘dine-in’ basis.

“Operators or owners of these premises can still obtain a Liquor Licence (LMK) from Kuala Lumpur City Hall according to the conditions set,“ he said.

He said for traditional medicine shops such as Chinese medicine shops, the sale of 'mixed liquor' and 'pure liquor' approved by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for traditional medicinal purposes could still be sold.

He said several non-governmental organisations had also issued statements supporting DBKL's action in regulating the sale of liquor.

“I have also held engagement sessions on this matter with manufacturers, bottlers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, including convenience store owners. They understand the intentions imposed by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Excise Licensing Board,” he said.-Bernama