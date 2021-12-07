Alcohol sale not an issue in Sarawak: Dr Sim

KUCHING: There is no issue regarding alcohol sales in Sarawak as the state has the autonomy to decide on the matter based on the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said that not many people were aware of the ordinance, adding that “whatever happens in Peninsular Malaysia does not apply here”.

“For Sarawak, alcohol is not an issue. If it is raised by anyone in Sarawak, to me it is just (for) political mileage or a publicity stunt,” he told a press conference at the SUPP Batu Kawah office here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim, who is the incumbent for the Batu Kawah seat in the 12th Sarawak state election, has appealed to his constituents to give him another five years in the state legislative assembly.

“We (SUPP) have achieved so much in Batu Kawah over the last five years. (We can see) the allocation in Batu Kawah over the past five years for completed and ongoing projects is worth RM330 million,” he added.

Dr Sim faces a four-cornered contest against Fong Pau Teck of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Chai Kueh Khun of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen of DAP for the Batu Kawah seat.-Bernama