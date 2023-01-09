$!Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: Limited-Run Work Of Art

Alfa will build just 33 units of the 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo is getting ready for the future by taking inspiration from its history. The new flagship model of the company is influenced by the design of the 33 Stradale mid-engine sports car from the late 1960s. This car served as a replacement for the Tipo 33 race car, transitioning the manufacturer’s racing technology into a road-ready vehicle. The standout feature of the 33 Stradale’s design is its sleek and low appearance, characterized by graceful lines, butterfly doors, and a spacious glass roof. This design element serves as its most remarkable aspect and effectively connects Alfa’s historical legacy with its forthcoming direction. This connection extends to the interior as well, where an art deco style creates a cockpit reminiscent of a jet airplane.

A multitude of personalisation choices are available, offering the opportunity for customisation. These options encompass a personalized VIN number, comprising eight individually chosen digits by the owner. This unique VIN is prominently showcased on the central tunnel of the car. Sporting butterfly doors, the luxurious Alfa Romeo model incorporates a carbon fiber monocoque, coupled with an aluminum H-frame. The roof is a composite of both carbon fiber and aluminum. Notably, even the window frames are fashioned from carbon fibre, and the rear glass has been substituted with polycarbonate. Inside, customers have a choice between two interior themes: Tributo and Alfa Corse. Tributo aims to replicate the classic car’s feel, while Alfa Corse leans towards a sportier ambiance. The interior resembles a cockpit, featuring aluminium shift paddles positioned behind a steering wheel intentionally free of extraneous controls. Alfa’s intention is to keep your attention firmly on the driving experience. Combining elements like leather, carbon fibre, aluminium, and Alcantara, the cabin maintains a connection to its 1960s predecessor while infusing a modern touch. The cabin also features physical controls scattered throughout. These controls are responsible for activating various functions, including the front-axle lift, launch-control system, and drive-mode selector. This selector provides the driver with two options: the default Strada mode focused on on-road comfort, or the Pista setting designed for track performance. Similar to Alfa’s previous flagship models like the 8C Competizione coupe and 8C Spider convertible from the late 2000s, the 33 Stradale shares much of its mechanical components with Maserati’s resources. This includes fundamental chassis elements derived from the MC20. Interestingly, both cars also share the same wheelbase. In terms of power, both gasoline-powered models are equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V-6 engine, producing over 620hp, coupled with an eight-speed dual-clutch automated transmission

Although Alfa doesn’t provide specific torque details, it’s worth noting that Alfa’s six-cylinder engine, as seen in the Quadrifoglio models, the Giulia GTA/GTAm, and the Giulia SWB Zagato, generates 600Nm of torque. Alternatively, customers have the option to purchase the revived 33 Stradale as a fully electric supercar, boasting more than 750hp. The electric version of the car is projected to cover a distance of 450km on the WLTP cycle, aligning with the performance of the GranTurismo Folgore.