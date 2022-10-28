Ali Rustam appointed as WKF executive committee member

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Karate Federation (MAKAF) president Tun Mohd Ali Rustam has been appointed as a member of The World Karate Federation (WKF) Executive Committee from 2022 to 2026.

WKF in a statement today said the selection was made at the plenary session ahead of the 2022 World Cadet, Junior and U21 (Under-21) Championships held in Konya, Turkey.

The WKF also confirmed that Antonio Espinós from Spain will serve as its President while José García Maañón from Argentina will be the first vice president for the federation followed by Naseer Alrazooqi from United Arab Emirates as second vice president and Bechir Cherif of Tunisia as the third vice president.

It said the world karate governing body also elected Toshihisa Nagura from Japan as the General-Secretary.

“In addition to the 17 representatives appointed by the WKF Congress on Tuesday, two more co-opted members were added to the Executive Committee today.

“Samantha Desciderio of Mexico and Sarah Wennestrom of Sweden were welcomed to the decision-making body of the WKF as co-opted members, following the WKF Statues,” it said.

Meanwhile, Espinos thanked all members who were no longer with WKF for their efforts and contributions to the growth of karate over the last years and welcomed new members to the federation.-Bernama