Alibaba 11.11 successfully focuses on quality growth for brands and merchants

KUALA LUMPUR: Alibaba Group’s 14th edition of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival (11.11) 2022 has concluded successfully and delivered results in line with last year’s gross merchandise value (GMV) performance despite macro challenges and Covid-19-related impact.

Alibaba Group president of the industry development and operation centre of Taobao and Tmall Chui Xue said that 11.11 is the most powerful engine for their merchants’ customer growth every year.

“Transforming consumer awareness into customer loyalty is key to generating the best return on investment,” he said in a statement.

Alibaba said that this year’s 11.11 featured over 290,000 brands from over 90 countries and regions across 7,000 product categories.

“In the first four hours of the second check-out window, which started at 8pm on Nov 10, more than 130 brands surpassed 100 million yuan (RM63.06 million) in member-generated GMV.

“More than 5,600 brands saw their member-generated GMV more than double compared with the first four hours of last year’s second check-out window,“ it said.

Alibaba also said that during this year’s 11.11, Malaysian shoppers on Taobao made the most purchases in product categories including apparel, mobile accessories and headwear, with Nanjiren, Li-Ning, Deli and Xiaomi being some of the top-performing brands.

“The popularity of apparel and headwear categories indicates that Malaysians are on the search for products to look refreshed and gear up for their year-end gatherings and leisure activities,” the company said.

Alibaba also revealed that Malaysian brands on Tmall Global, Alibaba’s cross-border e-commerce platform in China, continued to win the love from Chinese consumers.

“This 11.11 has witnessed the continued demand on Tmall Global for Malaysian F&B products such as Old Town White Coffee, Munchy’s, ChekHup, and Amazin’ Graze.

“Health products such as Gano Excel, BMS Organics and bird’s nest brand PT Swift were also popular among Chinese consumers, showcasing the trend of people purchasing a diversity of wellness products from overseas brands.

“Pet food brand Frisian retains its position as one of the top-selling Malaysian brands on Tmall Global, sustaining its outstanding performance during last year’s 11.11,” it said.

Besides a stronger focus on membership programmes, Alibaba said that this 11.11 shopping festival also had several other interesting highlights, such as innovations and new technologies for merchants and shoppers, and green initiatives.

“Enabling a simpler, fun and engaging shopping experience and technology-empowered experiences is an indispensable part of 11.11, and Alibaba has continued developing new solutions to make the festival engaging for shoppers with a diverse range of new technologies.

“The 11.11 has allowed brands participating in the festival to explore virtual influencers as a new way to engage young customers.

“Extended reality (XR) on Taobao Live was also newly deployed this year to create immersive content-driven experiences for shoppers to help drive growth for merchants,“ it said.

Alibaba has also continuously promoted green consumption throughout the 11.11 festival.

“Earlier this year, Alibaba released a new standard guideline for low-carbon products to drive sustainable consumption.

“Joining with thousands of merchants, Alibaba’s logistics arm Cainiao recycled nearly four million carton parcel boxes during 11.11 through its package recycling initiative across around 130,000 Cainiao Post stations offline,“ it said. - Bernama