Alibaba.com to help local SMEs navigate post-Covid-19 via online summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Alibaba.com, a leading business-to-business (B2B) platform for global trade, will be organising its first one and a half-hour online summit aimed at helping Malaysia’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) prepare for post Covid-19 recovery, on May 21 from 2 pm.

In a statement today, Alibaba.com said the webinar which seeks to provide guidance, insights and inspiration for Malaysian SMEs to thrive in the new normal, would feature speakers from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Alibaba.com and successful SMEs.

Themed “Go Export 2020: Alibaba.com Malaysia Online Seller Summit “, will start with a keynote address by MATRADE’s director of transformation and digital trade division Noraslan Hadi Abdul Kadir on the e-commerce landscape and available support for businesses.

Alibaba.com head of Asia Pacific Stephen Kuo will then introduce efforts by the platform to support firms during this period of economic uncertainty, sharing an overview of the global e-commerce market and valuable insights including buyer behaviours and trends.

He will also tell how businesses can effectively access millions of global buying market audience via Alibaba.com.

“The impact of the pandemic means businesses worldwide have to rethink their business priorities, innovate, and reposition themselves.

“Thankfully, Malaysian businesses are uniquely placed to recover faster by leveraging cross-border opportunities given the established infrastructure available here, including the very first overseas Electronic World Trade Platform Hub,” he said.

To register, can visit https://bit.ly/AlibabaGoExport, starting today. -Bernama