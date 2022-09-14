Aliff Izwan saves Harimau Muda the blushes in Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR: The national Under-19 team began their Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw with hosts Mongolia at the MFF Stadium in Ulaanbaatar today.

Buyannemekh Ganbat scored for the hosts in the 24th minute before Malaysia replied through Aliff Izwan Yuslan in the 54th minute.

The Group E tie got off to an intense start as both teams threw caution to the wind in search of goals.

Unfortunately for Malaysia, a foul on Buyannemekh in the penalty box led to the referee pointing to the spot and the youngster picked himself up to cooly slot home in the 24th minute.

The Harimau Muda squad, however, refused to lie down and redoubled their efforts in search of the equaliser, which duly came nine minutes after the restart when Aliff Izwan slotted home a pass from Najmudin Akmal.

In another Group E match, Asian giants South Korea trounced Sri Lanka 6-0.

Malaysia, who are coached by Hassan Sazali Waras, will take on Sri Lanka on Friday (Sept 16) before the crucial tie against South Korea on Sunday (Sept 18).

Only the top 10 group winners and five best runners-up will advance to the Asian Cup Finals in Uzbekistan next March.-Bernama