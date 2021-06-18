All 77 individuals involved in 'ATNM' programme have given statements: Putrajaya police

PUTRAJAYA: A total 77 individuals, including celebrity judges of the ‘All Together Now Malaysia’ (ATNM) talent search television entertainment programme, have given their statements to the police regarding the non-compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP), said Putrajaya District Police chief A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz.

He said 50 celebrity judges, 25 participants and two Ministry of Health (MOH) officials have turned up at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) here since June 8 to give their statements to help in investigations into the case.

According to A. Asmadi, the statements of the MOH officers were to help determine if there was an offence based on the evidence available.

“Investigations are still underway,” he told the media through the WhatsApp application yesterday.

The Astro Production programme was broadcast on June 6 and received various reactions after the judges involved were recorded not wearing face masks.

On June 11, Putrajaya Dstrict Police chief at that time, ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali announced that those involved in the ATNM programme, including the 50 celebrity judges, would be called to the Putrajaya IPD to help in investigations.

Mohd Fadzil was reported to have said that investigation would be conducted under Regulation 18, Prevcention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection (Recovery Movement Control Order) Regulations (No. 3) 2021 (PU (A) 98/2021) for non-compliance with the RMCO SOP and Section 269 of the Penal Code (Act 574). -Bernama