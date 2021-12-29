All disaster management committees in Sabah to be activated: CM

KOTA KINABALU: All of Sabah's disaster management committees have been ordered to be activated in facing the inclement weather in the east coast and northern parts of the state as forecasted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) has also instructed all the local authorities and district officers to immediately activate their disaster management committees and to be on full alert for any possibilities, especially strong winds, floods and landslides.

“I want the local authorities to continue clearing all the waterways and drains to ensure no blockage in the event of continuous rain,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

He also urged the people to take heed of MetMalaysia’s weather warnings and to stay safe at all times.

MetMalaysia has forecasted a monsoonal surge until Jan 2, which could cause continuous rain in some of Sabah’s districts, namely, Tawau, Lahad Datu, Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran) and Kudat.-Bernama