All Disaster Management Committees primed for action: DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: All Disaster Management Committees at the central, state and district levels are ready to be activated at a level of preparedness that can be upgraded to deal with the current floods and possible flooding in high-risk areas, said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (gambar).

The Deputy Prime Minister said relief centres (PPS) were equipped with basic amenities for victims and all control posts at incident locations had been asked to ensure there were sufficient operational assets which were in working order.

“Victims who need emergency assistance should call the 999 line directly for further action by the authorities.

“I urge all residents in areas which are exposed to floods to abide by the instruction of authorities to evacuate early before the situation becomes worse, in line with the warning of continuous rain at the danger level by METMalaysia (Malaysian Meteorological Department),” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid hoped that heads of households would keep tabs on the movements of family members in flood-hit areas to avoid any untoward incidents.

METMalaysia on Dec 19 issued the Warning on Continuous Rain at danger level, updated as at Dec 18 morning, for Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang and at bad level for Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Pahang.

The monsoon surge is expected to last until Dec 25 and continuous rain is forecast for the east and north of Peninsular Malaysia. Continuous heavy rain is expected to lash Pahang and Johor from Dec 21 to 22.-Bernama