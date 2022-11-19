All eyes on Batu, says Warisan candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: In a 10-cornered fight for the Batu seat, Warisan candidate Naganathan Pillai (Nathan Batu) said voters are fortunate that all eyes are upon them.

“Whoever wins, Batu residents will benefit,” he said at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Baru polling centre, in Sentul.

According to Nathan, there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed especially since 70% of voters live in the Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR).

“If we give 120,000 Batu voters RM1000 (worth of allocations/aid) each per year, that will total to RM120 million annually, whereas our allocations come to only RM2 million to RM3 million. What are they going to do with such a small sum?

“Every household has RM30,000 worth of issues and RM1,000 would not solve anything.”

Nathan said although Parti Warisan is quite small compared to bigger coalitions like Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan, he has the quality that the people of Batu need.

“If there is a good candidate, support him. At the end of the day, despite whatever happens, the candidate still needs to serve the constituency.”