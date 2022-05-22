All flood victims in Sipitang, Sabah allowed to return home

SIPITANG: All the 32 evacuated flood victims from 11 families were allowed to return to their respective homes today.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee in a statement today said the flood evacuation centre set up at Dewan Mini Mesapol, here, for the victims late evening yesterday was thus closed this evening.

“The local authorities found that the flood in the affected area has receded and the evacuees were then sent back to their respective homes,” it added.

Continuous heavy rain since last Friday caused the water levels in Sungai Mengalong and Sungai Lukutan to rise fast and overflow, causing 17 villages to be inundated.

Sipitang is an interior area, about 144 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu, and bordering Sarawak.-Bernama