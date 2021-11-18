All Johor assemblymen to receive RM200,000 allocation: MB Hasni

ISKANDAR PUTERI: All 56 Johor assemblymen, including those from the opposition, will receive a fixed allocation of RM200,000 a year, announced Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix).

Hasni, when tabling the state Budget 2022 at the Fourth Session of the 14th Johor State Legislative Assembly today, said the allocation was for management and administration purposes in the respective state constituencies as well as the provision for minor works and supplies.

“In addition, for the 2022 Budget, the state government has agreed to provide an additional RM50,000 for each state assemblyman for major festivals such as Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Deepavali, and others,” he said on the first day sitting of the state assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building, Kota Iskandar today.

He added that to realise the objectives of the 2022 Budget, the state government needs the cooperation of all parties, including opposition assemblymen.

“With “Muafakat itu Berkat” as the tagline, we need solidarity, we need to work together, we need to mobilise all our energy and ideas to succeed in the economic and social plans as outlined in next year’s budget.

“This includes all who are entrusted as elected representatives. The people are fed up with “assabiyah” (ethnocentrism) political sentiments. Under my administration, we have always been open-minded to accept constructive views, criticism, and suggestions,” he said.

Therefore, he hopes that the allocation given will, to some extent, facilitate assemblymen in carrying out their duties as elected representatives.

Apart from that, he said the state government also agreed to invite opposition assemblymen to participate in the District Development Action Committee (JTPD) meetings as observers.-Bernama