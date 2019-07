MAKKAH: All Malaysian pilgrims who have arrived on the Holy Land for the current haj pilgrimage have arrived in Makkah at 1pm yesterday (July 23), said the Pilgrims Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH) in a statement here today.

It said the pilgrims comprised more than 17,800 people, or about 59 per cent of the total Malaysian haj pilgrims scheduled to perform the pilgrimage this year.

“Since yesterday, there were no more haj pilgrims in Madinah, all of them are now in Makkah,” it said.

The pilgrims were those who left Malaysia on flights between July 4 and 17 which landed at the Prince Mohammad Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.

The haj flights which left Malaysia on and after July 18, had landed at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah. The last flight is scheduled on Aug 5. — Bernama