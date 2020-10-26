All must play role as decreed by King - BN sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) Secretary-General Tan Sri Annuar Musa called on all parties to carry out their respective duties as decreed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Commenting via his Twitter account, he said efforts to fight Covid-19 needed to be intensified despite the unstable political situation in the country.

“My humble gratitude to His Majesty for his confidence in the government’s capability in fighting Covid-19,“ he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a statement issued by Istana Negara yesterday had stated that there was no need for a state of emergency to be declared in the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this was decided after going through the proposal to the effect by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the Malay Rulers, as well as looking at the country’s current situation.

Meanwhile, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi proposed that a national peace initiative covering the political, economic, social and security agendas be held.

He said the people should be the priority now, with serious efforts be taken to find a balance between managing the Covid-19 pandemic and the people’s economic welfare.

“I hope that all political leaders close ranks at all levels and focus on jointly tackling the spread of Covid-19 for the welfare of the people.

“I call on the political leadership to be truly sincere in achieving this goal,” he said in a statement.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, meanwhile, described the decision by Al-Sultan Abdullah as an affirmation based on the Constitution and understanding the anxiety as well as the voice of the people.

“I also take note His Majesty’s advice for political leaders, including Members of Parliament (MPs), not to be too political, be observed and appreciated.

“Political figures, including MPs, should be concerned and shoulder responsibilities in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution and accountability to the people, Parliamentary institutions and country so as to balance the various demands related to justice, rejecting corruption and checking power abuse,” he said.

Meanwhile, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said the country’s Constitutional Monarchy has been proven to be the bulwark to defend the parliamentary democracy system.

In a statement, he said the people of various backgrounds were grateful to His Majesty for not declaring an emergency after the special discussion among the Rulers at Istana Negara yesterday.

At the same time, Lim called on the people, in particular, all MPs to unite in the fight against the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

“All MPs need to focus on efforts to save lives and livelihoods to face this ‘once in a century’ Covid-19 situation.

“Special attention should be given to Sabah which is now the epicenter of this epidemic,“ he said, adding that all parties needed to redouble their efforts to flatten the Covid-19 transmission curve.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in a tweet also said Al-Sultan Abdullah had made the right call.

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu in a statement on his Facebook said it was a wise decision by the King which put the best interests of the people, as well as the country’s continued prosperity first.-Bernama