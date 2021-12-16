All must play role in climate action

ACCORDING to the United Nations’ 13th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), every nation must take immediate action to prevent climate change and its effects. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change holds an annual meeting to monitor each country’s progress towards combating climate change.

During this year’s two-week-long Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, several of the countries’ leading initiatives to address climate change were revived, and each nation’s commitment was strengthened.

The strategy was primarily focused on reversing climate change to pre-industrial levels, with the objective of reducing global warming to 1.5°C.

According to UN News, about 120 countries pledged to eliminate deforestation and over 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 2030, with the United States and European Union leading the way.

Meanwhile, over 40 countries committed to limiting coal emissions, which scientists believe are a significant source of CO 2 emissions. An agreement reached in Copenhagen in 2009 included a guarantee by the world’s wealthier nations to give US$100 billion (RM423 billion) per year for climate action to poor countries from 2020. However, it was mentioned in the conference that this was not accomplished, and according to the BBC, it is unlikely to be accomplished until 2023.

Although the yearly climate conferences have succeeded in galvanising the globe to take collective action against climate change, they have been unable to avert the crisis’ deterioration in the previous two decades.

As research suggests, the magnitude of action possible by these series of meetings has always fallen far short of the degree of action required to avoid the worst implications of climate change.

Countries have failed to fulfil their objectives, broken commitments and even delayed steps. Climate change-related decisions have not always been made solely on the basis of climate change concerns during these sessions. Unfortunately, economic and foreign policy imperatives sometimes trump environmental concerns despite the seriousness of the climate issue.

Climate change is posing an ever-increasing danger to world peace and security. Extreme weather events like flooding, droughts, desertification, hurricanes and rising sea levels have displaced more people than conflict in 2020, with 55 million people affected.

Climate change threatens animals as well as humans, destroying habitats and disrupting livelihoods and communities. The frequency and severity of such climate-related calamities is only growing. However, climate change-affected countries may not always have the power to advocate more change.

Even with such evidence, people remain unconcerned about the threats climate change pose to our way of life. While it is clear that each nation is making an attempt and contributing to climate action progress, they constantly fall short and are unable to resolve climate concerns entirely on their own.

Such a worldwide crisis necessitates a concerted effort, not just at an institutional level but also at an individual level, since earth is home to everyone. It is evident that awareness is a critical component of achieving this collective effort, and each individual must understand that climate action is not just the duty of large organisations, but rather the responsibility of all.

What then can we do to avert climate change? Such an effort necessitates a greater degree of change in our daily actions. To start with, millions of people drive to work every day. The negative is that millions of cars pollute our atmosphere. Next to human industrial activities, vehicle emissions are a major cause of climate change.

There are always ways to make our commute more eco-friendly. Taking public transport to work reduces pollutants. Cycling to work is also a terrific way to get some exercise and to go green. Additionally, minimising dependency on energy reduces pollutants. It lowers energy consumption by power plants, hence, cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, we should cut down our household energy use. Turn off lights and disconnect gadgets after use. Switch to energy-saving bulbs.

Educating our community about renewable energy is the most effective way to make a difference.

Explain the need to invest in renewable energy, which is better than consuming fossil fuels. Recycle paper, glass, plastic and electronics to eliminate waste and to avoid emission of greenhouse gasses.

Finally, but not least, participate in government-led efforts to mitigate climate change. Utilise our voting power to pressure the government to improve, and elect politicians who will assist in enacting legislations opposing firms that contribute to climate change.

To conclude, combating a global issue such as climate change will need unprecedented efforts at all levels – institutional and individual. Because no one is immune to the dangers of climate change, everyone needs to bear responsibility for preventing it. Together, we can protect and take care of the planet for a brighter future.

Nur Irdina Norhisham is a student at the International Islamic University. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com