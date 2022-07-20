All-new Perodua Alza receives record 30,000 orders

KUALA LUMPUR: The all-new Perodua Alza received over 30,000 bookings since orders started on June 23, 2022, the highest ever in the brand’s history.

In a statement, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said this achievement was due to several factors, chief among them was that customers wanted to take full advantage of sales tax exemption initiative which expired on June 30, 2022.

“Of the over 200,000 bookings we currently hold, nearly 15% was for this full model change,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the launch of the all-new Perodua Alza today.

He added that the other factors include the attractiveness of its overall value package, which comprises of enhanced safety features such as six airbags, advanced safety assist features, enhanced digital offerings, ample space and improved driving comfort.

Zainal remarked that nearly 4,000 customers converted their Perodua Alza orders to the latest version even before it announced that it was open for booking.

“Beginning today, some of our customers will be receiving their all-new Perodua Alza from 195 authorised sales showrooms across the country. Also, we assure our customers who booked their all-new Perodua Alza on or before June 30 will receive their vehicle before the March 31, 2023 deadline,” he said.

The all-new Perodua Alza is priced at RM62,500 for the X variant, RM68,000 for the H variant and RM75,500 for the AV variant (prices in West Malaysia, with sales tax and without insurance).

Those who booked their All-New Perodua Alza on or before June 30, 2022 and receive their unit on or before March 31, 2023 will enjoy lower prices as they qualify for the sales exemption initiative.

Recently, the government announced that all vehicles booked on or before June 30 may still enjoy the sales tax exemption initiative as long as their vehicles are registered on or before March 31, 2023.

On development of the all-new Perodua Alza, Zainal said the company invested RM770 million to develop the model since April 2018. The car was jointly developed under the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) where Malaysian designers and engineers worked with their counterparts within Daihatsu Motor Corp of Japan.

“This partnership has allowed Perodua and its suppliers to work together with Daihatsu to achieve economies of scale and improve development cost of new models, and in this case, the all-new Perodua Alza,” he said.

He added that the car is the second model developed under DNGA after the Perodua Ativa, which was introduced in March 2021.