All parties should have uniform view on Covid-19 vaccine - Zulkifli

SEPANG: All parties, including celebrity preachers, have been urged to have a similar or uniform view on the permissible use of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix).

He said that a decision on the use of the Covid-19 vaccine was made in a special meeting of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs on Dec 3, which took into account the views of all parties, including scholars and authorities.

“We want all to have a uniform view (on the use of vaccine) because this (view) is not solely mine but of that scholars, and not just in Malaysia. References are made for the ummah as a whole and the Arab countries agree on this method,” he told reporters after holding a meeting with 80 celebrity preachers here, today.

Speaking at the event, Zulkifli asked celebrity preachers with good recommendations or suggestions on any matter including the use of vaccines to present it appropriately.

“In facing the Covid-19 issue, my only specific request, is that we unite in our thoughts. Avoid misunderstanding among us because we have a big problem which is to protect the people from this epidemic.

“If there are good recommendations or suggestions, submit them appropriately and not during talks or on social media” he said.

Yesterday, Zulkifli said that a special meeting of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs on Dec 3 had decided that the use of the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible (harus) and obligatory (wajib) for groups which have been identified by the government.

This decision was also being presented to the Conference of Rulers, and the use of vaccines to protect people from being infected with dangerous diseases is not a foreign matter in the Islamic perspective, he said.

During the meeting, Zulkifli reminded celebrity preachers to always protect their image and self-esteem and avoid any controversy.

“We hope there will be a light in 2021 and we will not hear any more controversies (involving celebrity preachers),” he said. — Bernama