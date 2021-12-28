All serious claims on graft must be probed, says TI-M

PETALING JAYA: All serious allegations must be investigated urgently and transparently, especially when it involves the image of the law enforcement agency entrusted to fight corruption, Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) said today.

It said it is appalled by the recent revelations by Dr Terence Gomez in his resignation from the Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commission (MACC) Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel.

In a letter to the panel’s chairman Tan Sri Borhan Dolah dated yesterday (Dec 27), Gomez said his resignation was in protest over the panel’s inaction with regards to allegations regarding MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki(pix).

“It is clear that the MACC isn’t short on independent panels and processes to investigate its officers for alleged offences and so the question remains why is there no announcement of any action being taken to date to investigate the allegations,” its president Dr Muhammad Mohan said in a statement.

“Issues such as these, if left unchecked and swept under the rug will affect the perceptions the rest of the world has on Malaysia and the MACC, thus potentially bringing down indices such as the Corruption Perceptions Index and Global Corruption Barometer.

“We call upon the MACC and the Cabinet to explain the delays in responding to these serious allegations and what the next course of action will be with regards to the same.”