All signs point to early GE15?

KUALA LUMPUR: Calls for election preparations and the need to close ranks at the four-day 2021 Umno general assembly that drew its curtains yesterday was the clearest indication yet that Umno has begun sounding the war drums for the 15th general election (GE15).

Party vice-president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement yesterday that he will discuss GE15 matters with the ‘Top 5’ party leaders have strengthened speculation that it could be around the corner despite the current parliamentary term ending only in July 2023.

“Top Five” refers to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the three party vice-presidents, namely Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri.

“If agreed upon, can I discuss this with the president, deputy, the vice-presidents or (the) Top Five? If we are confident of a victory, then we should not wait for a second longer to dissolve parliament (to pave the way) for GE15,” Ismail Sabri had said in his winding-up speech at the assembly yesterday.

Ismail Sabri’s speech was a spirited one that drummed home the message of his loyalty to the party, the government's achievements as well as several major announcements that received loud cheers and applause from the floor and the party leadership.

Unity among the Umno leaders was also evident, an example being the numerous fist bumps shared at the end of Ismail Sabri’s speech that reflected compatibility and putting to rest claims there was disagreement within the Umno leadership.

The possibility of GE15 drawing close was further reaffirmed by Ahmad Zahid when he described Ismail Sabri’s take on the matter as a signal that the 2021 party assembly could be the last one before Malaysians go to the polls.

On the other hand, Mohamad, in his winding-up speech said in preparing for the election, the party needs to be cautious on strategies deployed by the Opposition.

Political analysts, meanwhile, described Ismail Sabri’s statement on GE15 as a responsible one even if there was speculation in the early stages of the assembly that he would not be touching on the issue (GE15), despite the matter being much talked about during the debate sessions.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Faculty of Human Ecology senior lecturer, Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Zain said Ismail Sabri’s views on GE15 had been much awaited by many in the party.

“He (Ismail Sabri) bringing it up was the right thing to do and proof that he wasn’t about to shy away from speaking about the matter. If he had not (touched on GE15), it would have seemed that he was trying to duck the issue and would have been perceived as not respecting the views of the delegates.

“To me, he has taken responsibility by giving an explanation as well as stating his confidence to the party,” he told Bernama.

He said despite not being party president, Ismail Sabri’s speech stole the attention of many as well as allayed concerns among party members.

“The Prime Minister’s speech was more towards addressing realistic matters, about the people’s interests and lots of the feel-good factor... that is what the people want to hear,” he said.

Universiti Utara Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Kamarul Zaman Yusoff, meanwhile, said Ismail Sabri, through his speech, managed to dispel prejudices against him and has convinced the people that the government he leads moves in tandem with the party.

“The Employees Provident Fund and dissolution of Parliament issues, for example, are testimonies of his commitment as Prime Minister and party vice-president as seen by the rapturous applause he received.-Bernama