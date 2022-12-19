Alliance Bank receives top recognition for good corporate governance

KUALA LUMPUR: Alliance Bank has been recognised to be among the “Top 20 Asean Publicly Listed Companies” (PLCs) for having good corporate governance recommended practices at the recent 2021 Asean Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Awards.

At the same awards programme, Alliance Bank also received the “Asean Asset Class Award” which is given to PLCs that obtained a minimum score of 97.5 points out of 130 maximum points as well as an award for being the “Top 3 PLCs per Country”.

Group CEO Kellee Kam said that these awards are testament to the bank’s corporate culture and strong emphasis on doing what’s right.

“Doing right by our stakeholders is part of our DNA which guides all our strategies, decisions and actions in delivering value to our customers, employees and the community. These awards attest to the excellence and professionalism at Alliance Bank as we continue to uphold strong corporate governance in all areas of our business,” Kam said.

These awards come on the heels of the bank being ranked 1st place in the “Excellence Award for Corporate Governance Disclosure” among Malaysian PLCs at the MSWG-Asean Corporate Governance Award 2021 which was organised by the Minority Shareholders Watch Group.