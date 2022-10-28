Allianz Media Golf back with a bang after two-year lapse

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 47 members of the media took part in the Allianz Golf with Media event at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) on Wednesday (Oct 26).

The eighth edition of the event, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw the participation of senior editors and management from Bernama, Berita Harian, Harian Metro, New Straits Times (NST), Media Prima, Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo among others.

Allianz Malaysia’s Golf with Media event has been held annually since 2013.

Allianz Malaysia chief executive officer Sean Wang said that had it not been for the pandemic, they would have completed the 10th edition this year.

“Based on the results and the players I spoke to, I noticed that this year’s tournament has gone up a notch in terms of competitiveness and this augurs well for our media golfer friends,” he said in a statement today, adding that he was happy to see both familiar and new faces taking part this time.

Imran Mohamad Nor of Utusan Malaysia emerged champion, with Astro’s Raimon Arvindra and RTM’s Ismadi Manap finishing second and third respectively. -Bernama