Allianz teams up with NSC to support para-athletes for 2024 Paralympics

KUALA LUMPUR: Allianz Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia) has partnered with the National Sports Council (NSC) to support the national para-athlete programme for the next three years until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Through the programme, para-athletes will benefit from the sponsorship which will be channelled to their training and development ahead of the Games which will be held in the French capital from 28 August to 8 September 2024. In addition, Allianz Malaysia will also provide protection for the athletes and cover them during training, competition and when they travel.

Allianz Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer, Sean Wang, said Allianz Malaysia is delighted to partner with the NSC to support para-athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

“Malaysia’s paralympic success over the past few years has been awe-inspiring. Through this sponsorship, we hope to bolster the national para-athlete programme and empower our athletes to fulfil their sporting potential,“ he said.

NSC Director-General Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail also expressed NSC’s appreciation to Allianz Malaysia for sponsoring the national para-athlete programme.

“We are thrilled that Allianz Malaysia has stepped up and sponsored our national para-athletes with limited resources. Our athletes are world-class and win medals, including at the Paralympics. To continue winning and bringing glory to the country requires intensive training and regular competitions. Allianz Malaysia’s contribution will go a long way in helping our para-athletes particularly in the run-up to Paris 2024,“ he said.

Apart from the sponsorship, Allianz Malaysia is also introducing the Allianz MoveForward Programme, aimed at engaging both active and retired able-bodied and para-athletes as they move on to the next chapter in their careers.

The programme includes mentorships and coaching sessions to help them improve their financial literacy and soft skills required for their future career development. In addition, the athletes may also participate in a referral programme that can serve as a source of passive income.

The support for the Malaysian para-athletes stems from the partnership Allianz established with the Worldwide Olympics Partner Programme in 2021 and prior to Paralympic Movement, which began in 2006. As the Worldwide Insurance Partner for the Olympics and Paralympics, Allianz helps athletes cope with their challenges through insurance solutions and services, mentoring and career opportunities.