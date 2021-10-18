Almost 1,000 Penang FA jerseys in fan group's collection

BUTTERWORTH: A group of Penang FA football team jersey collectors, known as the Penang Jersey Collectors, has taken the initiative to collect almost 1,000 jerseys of the state team.

The group's representative, Mohd Almie Che Me, 42, said apart from having strong sentimental value, the collection was part of efforts to capture every step taken in Penang’s journey in the footballing world, including stints in the Premier League and Super League.

“It was even sweeter when we displayed all the jerseys at the Permatang Rawa mini field near Bukit Mertajam in conjunction with the Penang FA’s 100th anniversary which was celebrated behind closed doors recently,” he told Bernama when met here yesterday.

He added many of the jerseys were obtained from former players themselves through purchase, exchange of goods while some were also given for free.

“Among the personal collection that has high sentimental value is the jersey worn by former Penang FA midfielder Ng Kok Heng during the FA Cup final against Terengganu at the Batu Kawan State Stadium in 2000.

“The jersey worn by Kok Heng, then known fondly as Doraemon to Penang fans, I consider as having a high sentimental value because I not only admire his agility on the field, but this jersey was a personal gift to me,” said Mohd Almie, who owns a collection of 80 Penang FA squad jerseys from the early 80s until now.

Mohd Almie said he started this hobby for fun in 2010 and admitted that one local football team jersey collector even offered RM1,000 for one of his jerseys, which he rejected.

Another Penang Jersey Collector group member, Mohd Azhar Nordin, 36, said the Penang FA jersey collection, including vintage ones, not only cultivates sportsmanship among the country's football fans but also motivates the team itself.

“This initiative is for the next generation to appreciate the history of Penang football and our support of the team,“ Mohd Azhar, who started collecting the team’s jersey in 2015, said. -Bernama