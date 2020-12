KUALA LUMPUR: Close to 3,000 Malaysians are in prisons abroad for various criminal offences, mainly drug-related, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said 1,434 Malaysians were jailed for drug-related offences, while 406 were in prison for committing fraud.

“Another 132 are in for credit card fraud, while 89 are for customs related offences.

“Another 66 are being held for immigration related offences,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Richard Riot (Serian-GPS)

Riot had asked how many Malaysians were being imprisoned abroad and the offences committed during the question and answer session.

Kamarudin said Malaysians were also being held for other offences such as human trafficking.

He said of the Malaysians jailed abroad, 614 were in Singapore, 403 in China, 360 in Thailand, 331 in Indonesia and 295 in South Korea.

He added he did not know if there are Malaysians facing the death penalty abroad as he did not have the statistics with him.

He said in accordance with the 1963 Vienna Convention, Malaysian embassies and high commissions have been assisting those who have been imprisoned.

“The help provided included informing their families and safeguarding their welfare, safety and health,” he said.