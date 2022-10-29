Almost RM2m worth of food packs for Ketereh residents as initial flood aid

KOTA BHARU: More than 20,000 food packs worth almost RM2 million will be distributed to Ketereh parliamentary constituency residents as an initial preparation to face the flood disaster.

Ketereh Umno division head Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the distribution of basic food packs such as sugar, cooking oil and flour would start tomorrow for residents living in areas at risk of flooding.

“This allocation is also the result of donations from the public and the Annuar Musa Charity Service Centre (Khadam).

“These food packs need to be distributed immediately to residents living in areas at risk of flooding because we don’t want aid to be delayed until after their houses are flooded,“ he said.

He told reporters after attending the Melor Malaysian Family Cheap Selling Programme (PJMKM), here today. -Bernama