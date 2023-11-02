Alor Gajah Hospital to become specialist hospital by this year: Adly

ALOR GAJAH: Prospects are looking brighter for the Alor Gajah Hospital to be given specialist status this year, said Alor Gajah Member of Parliament, Adly Zahari (pix).

He said his team is already in discussion with the Ministry of Health (MOH), and there is a possibility this (specialist status) could be realised this year once several things are settled.

“This is our target, and I hope that this year the Alor Gajah Hospital will become a specialist hospital and several health services will be offered,” he said when met by reporters at Kampung Gangsa here today.

Earlier, Adly, who is also Deputy Defence Minister, presented a donation of a wheelchair to a village resident.

He also said that several health incentives, especially involving healthcare aspects, will be introduced in the Alor Gajah parliamentary constituency.

He said the incentives, to be carried out in phases, will be launched at the end of the month, which will include aspects of nutrition and welfare.

“These incentives will not only involve financial assistance and equipment, but also include advisory services on how to make the Alor Gajah residents healthier and more productive. We will also focus on issues related to nutrition, such as providing milk to children, because it is important for their growth,“ he said.

In addition, he said the Go Medic project will also be expanded to help patients in various aspects, especially in logistics.

“We will help to connect or act as an intermediary between health clinics, pharmacies and hospitals, where patients, such as getting their medication or going for doctor's check-ups.

“If patients are unable to go to the health centre, we will send volunteers to monitor and look after them,” he added. -Bernama