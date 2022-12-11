Alor Setar independent candidates take on infrastructure, petty traders issues

ALOR SETAR: The development of the infrastructure in Alor Setar parliamentary constituency is among the agendas of former Kedah Public Works Department (JKR) director Datuk Dr Nordin Yunus (pix) who is contesting in the 15th general election (GE15) as an independent candidate.

Dr Nordin who is using the tree symbol, is determined to bring about changes and improve the living standards of the people here through the 'Integrity, Professionalism and Accountability' agenda if given the mandate in GE15.

Nordin, 69, sees the city's infrastructure, especially the traffic system, as 'messy' and needs to be upgraded for the comfort of users.

“As a local boy I received strong support from the local community despite not having any party at the moment. Let the voters in Alor Setar see who are the candidates contesting.

“The important thing is that we have to assess the candidate’s abilities, are they able to provide development for the people in this area,“ he said when met campaigning at Pasar Kampung Berjaya, here today.

Another independent candidate Sofan Feroza Md Yusup, 43, aims to solve the problems faced by petty traders and small entrepreneurs in the city who still need various forms of assistance to run their businesses.

He is running with the support of the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) and will also focus on helping the poor including single mothers and the disabled.

“If I win, thank God. I have no party and I have nothing. I am just an Alor Setar person who was only helped by acquaintances and support of PPIM,“ said the businessman who is also a former Kedah State Sports Council Taekwondo coach.

Sofan Feroza also wishes to enliven sports activities in Alor Setar through the provision of various sports complexes and arenas as well as recreational facilities that can be used by people of all ages.

The Alor Setar parliament seat is seeing a seven-cornered battle involving Nordin and Sofan Feroza with five other candidates namely Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (Perikatan Nasional), Datuk Mohamad Nuhairi Rahmat (Pejuang), Datuk Fadzil Hanafi (Parti Warisan), Tan Chee Hiong (Barisan Nasional) and Simon Ooi Tze Min (Pakatan Harapan).-Bernama