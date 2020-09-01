Alternative road from Seremban to Kemayan to be built - Eddin Syazlee

KUALA PILAH: An alternative road from Seremban to Kemayan, in Pahang, will be built for the convenience of those travelling to the east coast, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith. (pix)

He said a study was being carried out on the proposed highway, which is expected to shorten travelling time and ease traffic congestion for motorists heading to the east coast.

“I hope that this project will proceed because it will not only reduce traffic congestion, but also promote tourism products and develop the local economy,” he added.

He told this to reporters after the handing over of 15 units of KipleLive artificial intelligence (AI) heat scanners by Green Packet Berhad, here.

Eddin Syazlee, who is also Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament, said the proposal was conveyed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who was then the Regent of Pahang.

“His Majesty welcomed the highway project,” he added.

On the AI heat scanners, they will be installed at several locations in Kuala Pilah, including Istana Seri Menanti and the Kuala Pilah District and Land Office. —Bernama