‘Although part of gov, Umno will act as effective check and balance body’

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno must explore the political potential that suits current developments to avoid the loss of Malay votes and the failure to secure the non-Malay vote, party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said the party must look into blue ocean strategies to ensure longevity or risk being served a recipe of its own demise.

“Non-Malay support has declined drastically over the last few elections. To the point of not even getting five per cent of their votes. We have long ignored the votes of the non-Malay communities,” he said at the simultaneous opening of the party’s Wanita (Women’s), Youth and Puteri wings’ general assemblies here yesterday.

Also present were vice-presidents, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and heads of the three party wings.

Mohamad, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, said the stance taken by Umno in supporting the establishment of a Unity Government may open more opportunities for non-Malays to regain their confidence that Umno was a rational party that prioritises the people, unity and national interests.

On Umno and BN’s participation in the Unity Government, Mohamad said the party had not been impulsive in its decision but rather had been mindful in its negotiations.

He said Umno will play a role in the government by championing better policies, astute ideas, transparent practices and pragmatic thinking.

“Although Umno is part of the government, Umno will act as a firm and effective check and balance body,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said Umno’s participation in the Unity Government had been the best possible approach taken as it gave the party the opportunity to play a unique and strategic role.

“I understand that many are questioning why we chose to work with PH (Pakatan Harapan).

“The bottom line is that Umno did not join PH or turn its back on PN (Perikatan Nasional). We chose to prioritise Malaysia,” he said, adding that support was rendered because Umno felt it had a responsibility to come forward and be the solution to efforts to form a Unity Government.

By cooperating with PH, Umno has become the party that will represent the largest Malay interests in the government, Mohamad pointed out.

“This is something that Umno will not be able to do if it joins a PN-led government as Umno will be in third position as a Malay political power in such a pact,” he said. -Bernama