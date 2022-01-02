Always remember why you started in the first place

IN this week’s Success: The Insight Story, Nokia managing director for Malaysia, Maldives, and Sri Lanka Datuk Mohd Rauf Nasir (pix) shares his views with SunBiz.

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I was born and raised in a family of seven siblings. My late father was a government labourer, while my mother was a housewife. Although our financial situation wasn’t as great as we wanted it to be, I always knew and was grateful to my parents, who worked hard to provide for us.

My brother and I would find odd jobs around the village during our leisure time, like fishing for catfish and perch, which we would then sell at the village’s market. I also took on the work of helping my neighbours sell their local delicacies around the town, and I always made it a point to ensure that every piece was sold. This became our daily routine in earning extra pocket money, helping ease the burden on our parents.

During that time, I learnt a lot about life values that made me the committed man I am today. My passion for trying out different things drove me to work harder and pursue success. These situations taught me to persevere.

What traits do you look for in your talent, or how do you decide who is right for a job?

The first thing I always look for is the right attitude. Anyone with the right attitude can learn and prosper in their respective field. I’m always inspired by one of Zig Ziglar’s quotes: “It is your attitude, more than your aptitude, that will determine your altitude.” I believe that having the right attitude plays a crucial role in success.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

I believe that connectivity is vital and will continue to be important in our world. We have seen how the telecommunication industry has evolved from having connectivity through voice, data, images and video to more critical infrastructure. Today, digital infrastructure is not only for consumers but also plays a vital role in helping commercial enterprises and governments succeed.

Broadband has become a utility today. It is essential to our social lives. However, connectivity is still a privilege in many parts of the world. And we have a responsibility to make this world more inclusive. This disparity can contribute to income inequality as digital economies around the world start growing.

Here at Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. As the partner for critical networks, we remain committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. Nokia is at the forefront of delivering secured 5G connectivity, and we’re excited to see what our future holds for us.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

My advice is straightforward. You must have strong passion and commitment towards what you do. That way, no negativity will disrupt you from reaching your goals. It is easier said than done but, trust me, I’ve been there.

You’ll face hardships and challenges initially but always remember why you started in the first place. That sheer commitment and passion alone will help keep your head focused and lead you to success.

We all know about the industrial revolution. Are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

The current technological revolution is not an option; it’s something that we need to embrace. Otherwise, we will be left behind. We are in the fourth industrial revolution, and connectivity is vital. There will be billions of sensors connected to devices, and everything will be connected to the internet. We are talking about artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, augmented reality, autonomous operation, robotic, and many more that are coming our way.

The combination of 5G and AI will change the world as we witness improvements in healthcare, transport, energy distribution, education that’ll benefit the lives of billions of people.

However, these technological advancements have impact on the socio-economic structures that support our society. Hence, governments, regulators, industry players, NGOs, and other decision-making bodies have a critical role in shaping our response to the effects of the technological revolution. Policymakers will need to develop an environment that will strive for the positives and mitigate the concerns.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I was fortunate to have incredible mentors throughout my career. Through my mentors, I have learned to always be curious and get to the exact detail of what you do, because you would not know how those little inputs and details help save the day. They have also helped me strive and develop a better understanding of the industry, expanding my network and refining the strategies.

Honestly, I am thankful to have such dedicated and kind mentors who have stood by me all this while. After all these times, we became and remained close friends, and I am still in touch with all my mentors, just to catch up or bounce ideas during our breakfast or coffee sessions.

Having good mentorship makes a difference as they can share their experiences and remind us to avoid the mistakes they made. They can also give us practical advice and at the same time open new opportunities for us.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

Besides receiving updates from WhatsApp, I read a lot. Reading has helped me open my perspectives and expand my knowledge. So, I try to stay ahead by reading a newspaper, magazine, or even books.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

On a personal level, I want Nokia Malaysia to be great. A great place to work in and be the go-to brand for communication solutions. Our hope is for Nokia to be part of nation-building efforts. We can support the development of Malaysia’s critical infrastructure as we have the proven technology and skill to help Malaysia go to the next level in the digital economy. Over the next five years, we will continue to deliver 5G to unlock economic growth, prosperity and opportunity for Malaysia and Malaysians. Given the right initiatives, Nokia will strive to be the preferred communications partner of Malaysia.

Best piece of advice you ever received on your career.

The best piece of advice was from one of my mentors. He always emphasised that those who push the hardest will win the game because it is not over until the fat lady sings. Excuse me for the pun, but this one sticks to me like a mantra.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

It has got to be the one and only – Steve Jobs. His vision, passion, commitment, and personal belief in what he is doing has always made me look up to him. I always keep up with his updates and quotes, and books.

He dedicated his entire life to building technology that revolutionised how our society functions. He put himself in a customer’s place and used his passion for technology to make the world a better place. His enthusiasm for his work and technological vision are all qualities I admire, and he is a model for many of the things I would like to accomplish with my career.