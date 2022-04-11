Amanah announces candidates for Perlis state seats

KANGAR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today announced its candidates for the Perlis state seats in the Nov 19 general election, naming three new faces and retaining two incumbents.

The three new faces are Perlis Amanah GE Bureau Committee member Mat Safar Saad (pix) who will contest in Beseri, Kangar Amanah Committee member Azhari Ahmad (Bintong), Amanah member Ahmad Fadhzil Mohamad (Sanglang).

The incumbents are Perlis Amanah chairman Wan Kharizal Wan Khazim (Kayang) and Perlis Pakatan Harapan (PH) Wanita chief Che Mazlina Che Yob (Santan).

Meanwhile, state DAP chairman Teh Seng Chuan was announced as DAP's sole candidate for the Titi Tinggi seat.

Perlis PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar announced yesterday nine other PH candidates from PKR.

Following are the Amanah and DAP candidates contesting state seats in Perlis:

N01 Titi Tinggi - Teh Seng Chuan (DAP)

N02 Beseri - Mat Safar Saad

N05 Santan - Che Mazlina Che Yob

N06 Bintong - Azhari Ahmad

N10 Kayang - Wan Kharizal Wan Khazim

N15 Sanglang - Ahmad Fadhzil Mohamad

-Bernama