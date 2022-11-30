Amanah lodges police report against politicians who incite hatred

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) along with leaders of Pakatan Harapan and Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) have filed a police report against several politicians for their inflammatory statements that could incite hatred among the community.

Amanah’s mobilisation director Mohd Sany Hamzan (pix) said he had made four separate reports against several politicians following their statements that could also incite hatred against Pakatan Harapan.

“I urge Malaysians in particular, to reject any form of racism, the politics of hate, the politics of religion, the politics of pitting against one another.

“We want political parties in this country to have integrity and a sense of responsibility, to be academic, and we have to show this attitude to the community,“ he told reporters after making a police report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sany, who is also Hulu Langat MP, proposed that a Royal Commission of Inquiry be established to investigate the alleged embezzlement of allocations amounting to RM500 billion during the Covid-19 pandemic, two years ago.

Last Saturday Mohd Sany also filed a police report here and urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take firm and immediate action against individuals who play up religious sentiments and raise racial issues in the 15th general election (GE15).-Bernama