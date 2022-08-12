Amar Singh lodges police report against Raja Petra

PETALING JAYA: Former Federal CCID director Datuk Seri Amar Singh(pix) has lodged a police report against Raja Petra Kamaruddin (RPK) in connection with the allegations that Amar’s girlfriend was present during a raid at Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s home in May 2018 and took one of the bags seized, The Star Online reports.

The former KL police chief reportedly lodged the report at Dang Wangi district police headquarters earlier today.

Amar reportedly said that two other retired police deputy directors, who were present during the raid, also lodged reports against RPK, labelling his allegations as false.

Earlier, Amar denied RPK’s allegations, which he made in his portal Malaysia Today.