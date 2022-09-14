AmBank unveils new business credit cards

PETALING JAYA: AmBank has launched two new business credit cards: the AmBank Visa Infinite Business and Visa Platinum Business Card that offer an array of value-added benefits, enabling business owners to manage their daily expenses more effectively.

AmBank managing director of retail banking Aaron Loo said these new cards fill the critical gap by meeting the evolving needs of business owners in providing them 28 days interest-free period to roll their cash flow. On top of that, there is no annual fee charge for the cards.

“The AmBank Visa Platinum Business Card targets SME customers, whereas the Visa Infinite Business Card targets larger corporations such as wholesale banking and business banking customers.”

Both cards are designed to offer a simple way for businesses to pay for purchases and manage their daily business expenses while making it ever more rewarding.

The AmBank Visa Infinite Business Card offers 0.5% cashback on petrol, airlines, hotel, food and travel. The cashback has no capping and no minimum spend requirements. Business owners can earn cashback with every ringgit spent. Business travelers can benefit from a 1% cashback for any overseas transaction.

Cardholders can also enjoy complimentary Club Marriot Membership that includes both accommodation and dining privileges. Furthermore, customers will have access to Plaza Premium Lounge facilities and complimentary travel protection plan of up to RM2 million.

Meanwhile, the AmBank Visa Platinum Business Card offers rewards points for local transaction and double rewards points for overseas transaction. This card also comes with access to Plaza Premium Lounge and RM1 million travel insurance coverage. Cardholders are also covered with complimentary personal accident plan of up to RM30,000.

In tandem with the card launch, AmBank has signed a two-year partnership with Persatuan Usahawan Maju Malaysia (PUMM), a non-profit organisation that has over 3,000 business owners from various business sectors such as construction, information technology, logistics, F&B, and advertising. AmBank will be the exclusive banking partner for PUMM. The partnership will pave the way for AmBank to work with PUMM members to strengthen their financial awareness and enabling them to more easily gain access to financing in addition to providing an understanding of the various products and tools that AmBank has to help businesses optimise.

Apply for AmBank credit cards here